Jonty Bravery: Tate balcony attacker admits assaulting hospital staff
- Published
A man who threw a young boy from the viewing platform of the Tate Modern has been jailed for another 14 weeks after admitting attacking hospital staff.
Jonty Bravery, 19, was jailed for life in June for throwing the six-year-old from a 10th-storey balcony in 2019.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault following attacks at Broadmoor hospital in Berkshire.
Westminster Magistrates Court heard the attacks took place in January when he was on remand.
Bravery appeared via video link from Belmash Prison, where is is currently serving a life sentence for attempted murder.
The court heard Bravery punched a female nursing assistant in the head and face and pulled her hair, after she said she was going to clean his room at the high-security psychiatric hospital.
'Deeply unpleasant'
Passing sentence, chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot described it as a "really horrible attack".
"In my view, what makes this really serious is this woman was quite vulnerable and in a difficult job in Broadmoor."
"Other officers came to help, then you bit the finger of the second complainant because he had to come to help her. It's deeply unpleasant."
At the time of the attacks, Bravery had been on remand ahead of sentencing at the Old Bailey, where he pleaded guilty to attempted murder over the attack at the London art gallery on 4 August 2019.
The victim, who was on holiday with his parents from France, survived the 100ft (30m) fall, but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and multiple broken bones.