Acton car crash: Woman admits manslaughter
A woman has admitted running over and killing a man and attacking another with a knife as she fled the scene.
Stefan Melnyk, 54, was hit by a car and died in Acton, west London, on 22 March, while George Pantaz was stabbed at the scene.
Rhian Beresford, 29, pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.
The Old Bailey heard Beresford, of Acton, had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
She denied the attempted murder of Mr Pantazi but pleaded guilty to wounding him with intent, the court was told.
Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC said the Crown accepted the pleas after consideration of the "greatest care" at the highest level and following discussion with Mr Melnyk's family and Mr Pantazi.
He said Beresford had a "longstanding diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia which provides a complete explanation for that behaviour".
Miranda Moore QC, defending, said the defendant was able to understand what was before her.
Beresford entered her pleas via video link from a medium secure psychiatric unit.