Hospital order for former soldier who killed his mum
A former British soldier who killed his mother has been detained in hospital indefinitely.
Criston Preddie, 29, repeatedly stabbed Arlene Williams, 46, in the neck, chest and stomach at their north London home on 28 September last year.
The Old Bailey heard he had used such severe force that the tip of the blade was embedded in Ms Williams' neck.
Preddie had previously admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
After the attack he called 999 and said he had just killed his mother, the court heard.
Smoked cannabis
When officers arrived at the home in Enfield, he appeared calm and said he regretted what he had done.
The defendant claimed he had served with the Royal Engineers in Germany and Afghanistan, where he had killed 100 people.
He also claimed he had stabbed his mother to stop her from poisoning him.
Investigations revealed that Preddie had never been stationed in Afghanistan and there was no evidence he was poisoned.
The court heard the defendant was a heavy drinker and smoked cannabis.
Psychiatrists identified he was suffering from paranoid and persecutory delusions at the time of the killing, Judge Anthony Leonard QC was told.