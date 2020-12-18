Transplant patient left homeless in Bromley after 'illegal eviction'
- Published
A south London council failed a kidney transplant patient by leaving him homeless after an "illegal eviction", an ombudsman has found.
The man complained he had to sleep rough for six nights after Bromley Council failed to provide him with interim accommodation.
He also claimed the council had not looked into his allegation of being illegally evicted by his landlord.
The Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) found it at fault for both matters.
The LGO said in its report "Mr X had no option but to sleep rough because the council failed to offer him interim accommodation".
'Mr X' claimed his health deteriorated as a result and he had to be taken to hospital.
Witten apology
The council previously accepted its fault in not providing temporary housing for him and offered to pay compensation of £70.
Due to the distress caused to him, the ombudsman recommended a payment of £250 be made.
It also found despite 'Mr X' reporting the eviction no consideration was given to whether it was worth prosecuting the private landlord.
They found that there was, in fact, no procedure in place for considering prosecutions and recommended one be set up.
Several other recommendations were made by the LGO including a written apology to 'Mr X' from the council and ensuring staff are aware of any new procedures for assessing illegal eviction complaints for prosecution.
Bromley Council has agreed to all the recommendations.
The council did not respond to a request for comment.