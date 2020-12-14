Covid-19: London could become 'ghost town' under Tier 3
By Sam Francis
BBC News, London
Tier-three restrictions could turn central London into a "ghost town" over Christmas, businesses have warned.
From 00.01 GMT on Wednesday, Londoners will only be able to meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants must close except for takeaway services.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the move after a surge in cases linked to a "new variant of coronavirus".
Tighter restrictions could leave parts of the hospitality sector "on its knees", business owners have warned.
"We are screwed," said Robin Smith, chair of Berwick Street Traders.
Mr Smith, who owns several businesses in Soho, said "we have three months of serious stress ahead of us".
With hotels and Soho's hospitality sector open and the Bounce Back Loan scheme, Mr Smith said he had been operating at "50% of normal business".
"But we can't borrow any more money," he said.
"No hotels, plus no office workers and very few residents, means Soho will be a ghost town."
Dilawar Chaudhry, owner of restaurant Chaudhry's TKC in Ealing, said his "business is on its knees".
Mr Chaudhry said: "We appreciate what we have to do as a corporate social responsibility but losing Christmas is a massive dent in our cash flow.
"We still have to pay our debts. We don't know how we're going to play catch up on our lost business."
An estimated 4,710 people in London tested positive for Covid-19 on 10 December - 93% higher than the week before.
Latest figures show the infection rate in London across London is 266.82 cases per 100,000 population in the week leading up to the 10 December.
But between London's boroughs, there is huge variation. Havering, in east London, has a rate of 506.3 per 100,000.
According to the Health Department, the virus is spreading "in all age groups including the over-60s" in London and the South East.
Mr Hancock said London would move into Tier 3 to "keep people safe" and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.
"Early action can help prevent more damaging and longer-lasting problems later," Mr Hancock told the House of Commons.
The Federation for Small Business (FSB) said the government needed to provide "adequate proportionate support" to give London's hospitality sector "a fighting chance in 2021"
Michael Lassman, the head of London's FSB team, said: "We need to see rapid and relentless testing in London hotspots to give businesses a chance of turning the tide as quickly as possible."
