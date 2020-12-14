Covid-19: London mayor calls for schools to close early
- Published
London's mayor has urged the government to ask all secondary schools and colleges in the capital to shut early ahead of Christmas.
Sadiq Khan also wants them to reopen later in January because of "significant" coronavirus outbreaks among 10 to 19-year-olds.
He said testing had to be "urgently expanded" to students.
It comes as schools in Greenwich became the first in England to move fully to online learning from Tuesday.
Mr Khan described the surge in Covid-19 cases in London "deeply concerning".
He said he wanted regular asymptomatic testing to be extended to everyone who cannot work form home as well as students and staff at London's secondary schools, sixth-form college and further education colleges.
'Very dark tunnel'
He has also called for face coverings to be made mandatory in busy outdoor public spaces, "given the numbers on our high streets in the run-up to Christmas".
"The rollout of the vaccine has provided some light at the end of what has been a very dark tunnel, but this is no time to be complacent and we cannot let so many months of compromise and sacrifice go to waste," he said.
"Time is running out to get the virus under control in our city which is why I urge the government to heed my call and provide us with the extra support we desperately need. Londoners always work together - and together our city will get through the winter and can look forward to better times ahead."