Harrow stabbing: One dead and two injured
- Published
A man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing on a street in north London.
The Met Police said emergency services were called to St Anns Road in Harrow at 19:15 GMT on Sunday to reports of a stabbing.
Despite efforts of paramedics, the man - believed to be in his 20s - died at the scene.
Two other men, believed to be in their late-teens - are in hospital receiving treatment.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said they were awaiting an update on their condition.
The crime scene remains in place around St Anns Road and the Station Road area.