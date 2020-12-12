Newham stabbing: Murder arrest after boy dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in east London.
The teenager was found fatally injured in Woodman Street, near the Royal Docks in Newham, at 18:50 GMT on Friday.
He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.
The Met said a 25-year-old man had been arrested at a property in Newham in the early hours of the morning. He remains in custody.
The force added that while an arrest had been made, "the investigation is still in its early stages".
Lawrence Adu said he was a friend of the boy's uncle and had known him "all his life".
"I just got home, I'm so shocked," Mr Adu, who is also the boy's neighbour, said.
"He's a nice young man, very handsome and always laughing."
Det Supt Paul Whiteman described the death as "a tragic loss of a young life".
"Local officers will step up patrols in the area in the coming days to reassure the public and continue to target violent crime," he said.