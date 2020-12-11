Mitcham couple jailed over baby daughter's shaking death
- Published
A woman and her partner have been jailed over the death of their newborn who died after being repeatedly shaken.
Clare Sanders and Tomas Vaitkevicius of Mitcham, were convicted of causing or allowing the 2017 death of four-week-old Eva.
Eva suffered 27 rib factures and injuries to her head and spine from separate assaults,
City worker Sanders, 44, was jailed for eight years, while handyman Vaitkevicius, 45, was given nine years.
Both denied causing Eva's injuries or noticing signs of mistreatment.
Tom Little QC, prosecuting, told jurors during the trial at the Old Bailey that Eva was "violently shaken" at least three times.
He said: "This was, we say, a brutal series of assaults. A defenceless baby was not able to talk, not able to say what happened, not able to defend herself."
The court heard the couple's neighbour raised the alarm in the early hours of 1 September 2017 when she woke up to Sanders screaming and ringing the doorbell.
'Heartbreaking loss'
Eva was taken to St George's Hospital in Tooting, where she died the next day.
Det Insp Will White said: "Medical evidence in the case was emphatic in determining that the injuries sustained were deliberate.
"No explanation was offered by either of the defendants for Eva's injuries, and although nothing can bring her back, her parents will now face the consequences of their horrific actions.
"This was a heartbreaking loss of an innocent life at the hands of the two people who were meant to love, care for and protect her."