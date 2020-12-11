Pedestrians seriously injured after car mounts pavement in Hackney
- Published
Five people have been injured after a car hit pedestrians when it mounted a pavement in north-east London.
The incident in Stamford Hill is not being treated as terror-related and no arrests have been made, the Met said.
Five adults were treated at the scene, with four taken to a major trauma centre and the fifth taken to hospital.
The London Ambulance Service said six ambulance crews and a hazardous area response team attended the scene at around 09:40 GMT.
Footage posted on social media shows a stationary silver vehicle against a tree on a pedestrian pavement.
A nearby bus shelter, which appears to have been damaged, also features on the footage.
Hackney Council urged people to avoid the Stamford Hill area and said the A10 has been closed in both directions between Clapton Common and Cazenove Road.