Ilford father detained for killing his children during lockdown
- Published
A father who killed his two children in the family home during lockdown has been detained in hospital indefinitely.
Nadarajah Nithiyakumar attacked 19-month-old Pavinya and three-year-old Nigish with a knife in Ilford, east London, on 26 April.
The 41-year-old previously admitted two counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
He was handed a hospital order without limit of time following a hearing at the Old Bailey.
The children's mother had been in the shower when Nithiyakumar attacked them.
Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene while Nigish was rushed to a hospital in Whitechapel where he later died.
Psychiatrists concluded Nithiyakumar had been suffering a delusional disorder when he killed his son and daughter, the court was told.
Sentencing the him, Mrs Justice Cutts said the consequences of his actions had been "devastating".
"Two young and innocent children have had their futures and their lives taken from them by their own father," she said.