Hammersmith Bridge 'could reopen to cyclists and pedestrians'
- Published
London's Hammersmith Bridge could reopen to cyclists and pedestrians sooner than expected, a report says.
The 133-year-old bridge was closed entirely in August after cracks in the structure worsened during a heatwave.
The government-commissioned report has now said the crack "may not necessarily be connected with high temperatures".
Transport Minister Baroness Vere called on Hammersmith and Fulham Council to look again as to whether the bridge can open with restrictions.
She said: "Today's reports set out that there is potentially a route to Hammersmith Bridge being partially reopened and without major works, which is something I know people in the area will welcome."
In October a special taskforce was set up by the Department for Transport (DfT) to work with bodies like Hammersmith and Fulham Council, which owns the bridge, and Transport for London (TfL) in order to carry out repairs and sort a temporary crossing.
Motorists have not been able to use 133-year-old Hammersmith Bridge since April 2019 after inspectors found "critical faults" in the cast iron casing.
Pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic were then banned more than a year later as the bridge's condition worsened.
But, the report by engineering consultants AECOM and Cambridge University's Prof Norman Fleck said Hammersmith and Fulham's initial risk assessments were "too conservative".
"There is now a better understanding of how the bridge might be behaving and suggest assumptions on its closure should be revisited", the DfT added.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council have been approached for comment.
Analysis
By Tom Edwards, BBC London transport correspondent
Broken Hammersmith Bridge - a key strategic route over the Thames - is an international embarrassment and has descended into a political blame game.
Caught in the middle are the local residents who have endured an horrendous time trying to do once normal activities.
Schoolchildren have faced long detours and bike rides up the Thames path in the dark to get to school and the area has suffered from congestion.
Now it seems new up-to-date expert advice could perhaps see a quicker opening to pedestrians and cyclists and boats.
The report says understanding of the bridge and in particular the cracks that closed it have improved considerably since March.
However, there are a several caveats.
The pedestals need blast cleaning to check for more cracks and that is currently planned to happen in April, and further monitoring equipment would be needed.
A ferry is still being looked at for spring and on Wednesday transport bosses said no long-term funding had yet been secured from the government.