Coronavirus: Spike in London Covid-19 cases as restrictions ease
London saw a spike in Covid-19 cases as lockdown restrictions were eased, new figures show.
Outer London now has a higher infection rate than areas in tier 3, according to Public Health England (PHE). Officials are due to meet on 16 December to review the tier system.
Two-thirds of London's boroughs registered an increase in coronavirus cases in the week to 3 December.
London's mayor called on Londoners to "continue to follow the rules".
Across London, more than 15,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, the highest number for any region in the country.
But between London's boroughs there is a huge variation.
PHE data shows 20 of London's 32 boroughs have infection rates higher than the England average of 148.8 cases per 100,000 population.
Taken together all of London's outer boroughs have an infection rate of 196 cases per 100,000. This is higher than the current rate in Leicestershire, Tees Valley or Bristol, all of which are in tier 3 restrictions.
"If we begin to act like this virus has gone away we could see a devastating further surge in cases at a time of year when our NHS is already under enough pressure," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.
"Londoners have made monumental sacrifices and their efforts have had a big impact in bringing the number of cases down during the November lockdown.
"However, that improvement has slowed down in recent days and case rates remain high."
London has been in tier-two restriction since 2 December, after a month-long England wide lockdown.
Shoppers flocked to high streets and shopping malls across London on the first weekend after restrictions eased but in numbers well below pre-pandemic levels.
The effect of an increase in contacts between people wont be felt for several days.
Deaths of patients with coronavirus in London have dropped drastically from a peak in early April.
It is unclear what impact an increase in coronavirus cases will have on London's restriction.
A Department of Health spokesperson said: "Tiering decisions are based on a range of criteria including how quickly case rates are going up or down, cases in the over 60s, pressure on the NHS and local circumstances.
"The government will review the tiering allocations every 14 days and areas will move up or down the tiers based on these indicators from local areas."