City Hall warns of 350,000 job losses in London next year
- Published
Some 350,000 more Londoners could be out of work next year due to the impact of the pandemic, City Hall predicts.
This year 70,000 jobs have been lost in the capital, but more will follow when employment supports schemes end in March 2021, according to a report by the Greater London Authority (GLA).
Nearly £44bn has been wiped off of London's economic output during the pandemic, the report found.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said London's economy was "still at risk".
Mr Khan said: "This data shows the devastation this pandemic has and could yet cause without more government support.
"If the Government continues starving the capital of investment it will do nothing more than choke off our recovery from Covid-19 - both in London and across the UK."
The mayor is calling for the government to extend the business rates holiday past March 2021.
Currently retail, hospitality, leisure and childcare sectors are exempt from paying business rates.
Mr Khan is also calling for the government to reverse its decision to end VAT-free shopping for non-EU tourists in the new year.
Despite the government's Job Retention Scheme and the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, London's workforce has reduced from 6.07 million to six million.
When these schemes end in March next year, the GLA predicts an extra 350,000 jobs will be lost.
London's workforce will begin to increase again in 2022, but remain below pre-pandemic levels, the GLA warns.
Household income is also due to reduce 7% this year.
Until the pandemic London's output had been growing every year since 2010.
In 2020 the capital's Gross Value Added (GVA), which measures how much money is generated in the capital, will shrink from £461.2bn to £417.3bn.
London's GVA is also expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
Shaun Bailey, Conservative candidate for London mayor, said: "Our West End has been destroyed by Sadiq Khan's Congestion Charge hike.
"Businesses across the capital have suffered from his flip-flopping on curfews and lockdowns that have stopped London getting moving.
"Sadiq Khan should take a long, hard look in the mirror and ask himself if he is really cut out for the job."
The Treasury has been approached for comment.