Clarrie Mendy: Grenfell Tower campaigner 'was force of nature'

media captionClarrie Mendy asked for a national Grenfell memorial service

Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to an "inspiring" Grenfell campaigner after her death.

Clarrie Mendy, 61, lost two family members in the fire on June 14, 2017, and was a prominent campaigner for those affected by the disaster.

After the blaze Ms Mendy was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The Mayor of London said she was "a committed campaigner for the Grenfell community" and a "true force of nature".

He continued: "Her dedication and determination to secure justice for those who lost their lives, including her own loved ones, was inspiring. Forever In Our Hearts."

'Truth to power'

Yvette Williams, from Justice 4 Grenfell, said Ms Mendy "brought strength, unity and love".

"She did not allow for 'can't' or 'won't' in her pursuit and demands for justice," Ms Williams added.

"She stood in her power, she spoke truth to power and may she rest in power."

  • Four possible reasons for the Grenfell Tower fire
  • Grenfell recommendations 'will be implemented'
  • Who were the victims?

Ms Mendy's cousin Mary, and Mary's daughter Khadija Saye, who lived together on the 20th floor of Grenfell Tower, were among the 72 people who died.

Following the tragedy, Clarrie Mendy co-founded the Humanity For Grenfell community group to bring together survivors, the bereaved and others affected.

In 2018, Ms Mendy appeared in front of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee to claim that authorities chose not to engage with survivors' groups, and told MPs the public had lost trust in government.

As well as her campaigning work, Ms Mendy also organised an annual service to mark the anniversary of the disaster as well as community events.

