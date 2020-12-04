Heathrow Airport considering charging drivers for drop-offs
- Published
London's Heathrow Airport is considering charging drivers to drop passengers off at departure terminals due to losses from the pandemic.
Under the proposals a fee of about £5 will be charged for nearly all vehicles which enter terminal departure forecourts from the end of 2021.
The airport has lost £1.5bn this year due to an 80% fall in passengers.
Heathrow's director of surface access Tony Caccavone said the move would "protect the business financially".
He added that the charge would "save jobs in the short term, whilst also allowing us to stay on track for our long-term goals of providing safe, sustainable and affordable transport options".
Heathrow had been planning to introduce an Ultra Low Emissions Zone but said the Forecourt Access Charge would replace it in the short term to "prevent a car led airport recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic".
Drivers such as blue badge holders and emergency vehicles would be exempt.
A consultation about the fee has begun, with final details to be announced next year.