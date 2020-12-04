Croydon tram crash: Fresh delays to inquest 'unfair'
- Published
The daughter of a man killed in the 2016 Croydon tram crash has said fresh delays to an inquest are "unfair".
Philip Logan was one of seven people who died in the derailment which also left 61 people injured.
The inquest is now due to start on 17 May 2021, having been postponed in October due to coronavirus.
In a letter to MPs, Mr Logan's daughter Danielle Wynne said she could not understand why other inquiries had been able to continue despite the pandemic.
Ms Wynne also questioned why inquests into the Manchester Arena terror attack and Grenfell were able to continue.
She wrote: "The reasoning for the delay seems particularly unfair given that the Grenfell Tower inquests and the Manchester Arena inquiry continued to proceed in areas that were similarly on tier two or tier three restrictions.
"Also both those inquests relate to tragedies that occurred after the Croydon Tram Disaster.
"On 29 October, it was announced that the inquest would be proceeding on 16 November at the different venue of Fairfield Halls.
"However, it was then announced that this would not be happening due to the national lockdown, again despite the courts being meant to keep running, and the inquest was further adjourned until spring 2021.
"Once again, the Grenfell Tower and Manchester Arena inquiries are both still proceeding despite the lockdown."
Mrs Wynne also cited concerns about Croydon Council declaring a Section 114 notice - imposing emergency spending restrictions.
The Labour-run council is understood to have a financial black hole of £66m.
Mrs Wynne added: "Although we have now been given a new start date of 17 May 2021, in view of the multiple adjournments caused allegedly by Covid or possibly by the bankruptcy of Croydon, I fear that the inquest will be adjourned yet again."
"The investigations are directly relevant to public safety and public transport in London, and it is surely in everyone's interest to ensure that such a disaster does not happen again," she added.
Driver Alfred Dorris was arrested but charges of gross negligence and manslaughter were later dropped.
The official report into the crash concluded Mr Dorris, then aged 42, probably dozed off moments before the tram left the tracks.
No charges of corporate manslaughter were brought against Transport for London (TfL) or operator Tram Operations Ltd (TOL), a subsidiary of FirstGroup.
Croydon Council has been approached for a comment.