Jonty Bravery: Tate Modern balcony man abandons hospital move bid

Published
image copyrightMet Police
image captionJonty Bravery was 17 years old when he was charged

A man who threw a young boy from the viewing platform of the Tate Modern has abandoned his bid to be moved from prison to hospital, a court has heard.

Jonty Bravery, 19, was jailed in June for throwing the six-year-old from the 10th-storey balcony of the London art gallery on 4 August last year.

Bravery is currently serving a life sentence for attempted murder.

His barrister told the Court of Appeal she had abandoned the argument for her client to be given a hospital order.

At a hearing in London on Wednesday, Pippa McAtasney QC said this was "based on the expert medical opinion" of "his treating clinician when he was Broadmoor hospital".

media captionAudio recording of Jonty Bravery telling carers in autumn 2018 about his plan to commit murder

Ms McAtasney told the court: "I have received an update from [the doctor] only last week and a report has been made available.

"She has, for a proper reason, changed her expert opinion based primarily on the fact that Mr Bravery appears to have settled into the regime at Belmarsh prison.

"That therefore leaves only the argument... in respect of the sentence that was passed."

Bravery's victim suffered a bleed to the brain, fractures to his spine and has been left with life-changing injuries.

