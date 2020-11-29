BBC News

21 Savage: Tyrece Fuller charged with murdering rapper's brother

Published
image copyrightMet Police
image captionTerrell Davis, also known as TM1way, was a London-based rapper

A man has been charged with murdering the brother of a Grammy-award winning rapper in south London.

Terrell Davis, the brother of US rapper 21 Savage, was found injured in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, last Sunday. He died at the scene.

He was also a rapper and performed as TM1way.

Tyrece Fuller, 21, of Tavy Close, Lambeth, was charged on Saturday and will appear before Bromley magistrates on Monday.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionLondon-born rapper 21 Savage and Mr Davis were half-brothers through their father, Kevin Emmons

In an online tribute, 21 Savage, whose real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, posted a picture of the pair on Instagram as young boys and more recent images of Mr Davis.

He wrote: "Can't believe somebody took you baby bro."

Though based in the US, the rapper was born in Newham, London.

Related Topics

  • Lambeth
  • 21 Savage
  • Brixton