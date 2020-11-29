21 Savage: Tyrece Fuller charged with murdering rapper's brother
A man has been charged with murdering the brother of a Grammy-award winning rapper in south London.
Terrell Davis, the brother of US rapper 21 Savage, was found injured in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, last Sunday. He died at the scene.
He was also a rapper and performed as TM1way.
Tyrece Fuller, 21, of Tavy Close, Lambeth, was charged on Saturday and will appear before Bromley magistrates on Monday.
In an online tribute, 21 Savage, whose real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, posted a picture of the pair on Instagram as young boys and more recent images of Mr Davis.
He wrote: "Can't believe somebody took you baby bro."
Though based in the US, the rapper was born in Newham, London.