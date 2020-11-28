Coronavirus: More than 60 arrests in London anti-lockdown protests
- Published
More than 60 people have been arrested during anti-lockdown protests in London.
Grassroots group Save Our Rights UK said it held a protest from Marble Arch on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police said it expected the number of arrests to rise throughout Saturday and urged people to go home.
It said it made arrests for a number of different offences, including breaching coronavirus restrictions.
Police officers were booed and met with chants of "shame on you" as protesters, many not wearing face masks, ignored requests to leave.
They had been warned by police that protests were not acceptable exemptions to the ban on gathering under current coronavirus regulations in England.
Groups of helmeted police were seen running to respond to protesters in Oxford Circus, Carnaby Street and Regent Street.
Traffic was temporarily blocked as police tried to handcuff people on the ground in the middle of the road.