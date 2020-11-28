Enfield stabbing: Murder arrest after man fatally stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in north London.
Paramedics and Met Police officers were called to a property in Macleod Road in Enfield, at about 17:00 GMT on Friday.
They found a man aged in his 30s with stab injuries and although he received first aid at the property, he was later pronounced dead.
A man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody. Inquiries continue into what happened.