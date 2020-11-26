Covid: London to move into in tier 2 lockdown
- Published
Londoners will be allowed to meet outdoors in groups of six from 2 December, the government has announced.
The city will move to tier two lockdown restrictions when the England-wide lockdown ends at midnight on Tuesday.
Households mixing indoors is still banned, but pubs can open again if they serve substantial meals.
Mayor Sadiq Khan said "it is the right decision for London to have been placed in tier two" as the infection rate was falling in most boroughs.
"Londoners have done exactly what has been asked of them since the start of this pandemic," Mr Khan said.
"Their monumental sacrifice managed to keep the number of cases lower in our city than most other parts of the country since the summer."
Hairdressers and other forms of "personal care" can also reopen from 00.01 GMT on 2 December.
Limited numbers of spectators will be allowed at sports events and live music.