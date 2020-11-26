London Tube whiteboard messages 'make people less alone'
Two London Underground workers who post uplifting messages on white boards in Tube stations said they hoped their words "make people feel less alone".
Jeremy Chopra and Ian Redpath began putting up quotes and poems anonymously on the information board at North Greenwich station in March 2017.
Since then they have amassed more than 600,000 followers on social media and have now written a book of quotes.
Mr Redpath said they created the messages to "bring people together".
The two station assistants have been posting on the information boards under the name All On The Board.
They often mark moments of the day or write poems about mental health, something which is particularly important to Mr Redpath.
"About 10 years ago I used to be a train driver on the Victoria Line and I had a young girl jump in front of my train," he explained.
He was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after and suffered anxiety attacks and flashbacks.
"The messages just come from us, from what we've been through ourselves," Mr Chopra said.
"That's all we're really writing about so hopefully they do connect with people every now and again."
Posting the messages on social media has seen them reach the likes of Michelle Obama and Katy Perry.
Mr Redpath said it was "brilliant" to see people's responses to their messages, and he hoped their book would act as a "personal friend" to those who bought it.
"People come off the Tube, read [the messages] and they chat to one another, take selfies with one another, and that's what we want to do.
"We want to bring people together and make people feel less alone," he said.