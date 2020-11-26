BBC News

Man jailed for killing man in Clapton street

Published
Related Topics
  • London violence
image copyrightMet Police
image captionKieron Brown was found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder

A man who killed a 22-year-old by repeatedly stabbing him in an east London street has been jailed.

Kieron Brown knifed Exauce Ngimbi eight times during an attack in Clarence Mews, Clapton, on 5 December last year.

The 27-year-old of Mabley Street, Hackney, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Harrow Crown Court.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison and another 3 years on extended licence.

He was also imprisoned for two-and-a-half years having been found guilty of possession of a blade, to be served concurrently.

image copyrightMet Police
image captionExauce Ngimbi was stabbed eight times during the attack

According to the Met Police, both men had been involved in a fight on the day before the killing but the reason for the disagreement was not known.

Det Insp Rita Tierney said the attack was "another incredibly sad case where a young person has lost their life on a London street due to knife crime".

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Man guilty of Clapton street stab killing

    Published
    6 days ago