Man jailed for killing man in Clapton street
- Published
A man who killed a 22-year-old by repeatedly stabbing him in an east London street has been jailed.
Kieron Brown knifed Exauce Ngimbi eight times during an attack in Clarence Mews, Clapton, on 5 December last year.
The 27-year-old of Mabley Street, Hackney, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Harrow Crown Court.
On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison and another 3 years on extended licence.
He was also imprisoned for two-and-a-half years having been found guilty of possession of a blade, to be served concurrently.
According to the Met Police, both men had been involved in a fight on the day before the killing but the reason for the disagreement was not known.
Det Insp Rita Tierney said the attack was "another incredibly sad case where a young person has lost their life on a London street due to knife crime".