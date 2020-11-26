BBC News

Hammersmith Bridge could reopen to traffic 'within a year'

Published
image copyrightPA WIRE
image captionMotorists have not been able to use Hammersmith Bridge since April 2019 after inspectors found "critical faults"

Proposals to convert Hammersmith Bridge into a "double-decker" crossing, which would reopen to traffic "within a year" have been released by the council.

The west London bridge was closed entirely in August after cracks in the structure worsened during a heatwave.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council said if approved, a raised platform would allow cyclists and pedestrians to use a new lower deck.

The plans were presented on Thursday to the government.

"Motor vehicles could be using the bridge, with river traffic passing underneath, within a year of a contractor being appointed," the council said in a statement.

The council said the conversion "completed at a cost lower than the current £141m estimate", although it did not provide a proposed cost.

Motorists have not been able to use 133-year-old Hammersmith Bridge since April 2019 after inspectors found "critical faults" in the cast iron casing.

The taskforce was set up by the Department for Transport (DfT) last month to work with bodies like Hammersmith and Fulham Council, which owns the bridge, and Transport for London (TfL).

image copyrightFoster + Partners
image captionThe new proposals would see cars and buses using the top deck, with cyclists and pedestrians using the platform

Architects Foster + Partners and bridge engineers COWI were approached for the scheme, in the proposals seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The proposals have been worked on in collaboration with Sir John Ritblat, the honorary president of property developer British Land and chairman of Delancey's real estate advisory board.

Council leader Stephen Cowan said he was "optimistic" the plans are a "win for all".

He added: "I commend it to the government in the hope that it will be the catalyst for real progress in funding all the necessary works to the bridge."

The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.

