Streatham Hill attack: Boy, 13, critical after man assaults people with a pole
- Published
A 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault where a man attacked people with a pole in south London.
The boy was found with a life-threatening head injury on Leigham Court Road in Streatham Hill on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and remains in custody.
It happened opposite Dunraven School, where a police cordon remains in place.
Streatham Wells councillor Malcolm Clark said it was a "deeply concerning and worrying time" for teachers, staff and young people who witnessed the attack.
It is not known how many other people were injured.