Woman miscarried after Wanstead bus stop robbery
- Published
A pregnant woman miscarried after she was kicked in the stomach during a robbery.
The victim was assaulted and had her phone snatched at a bus stop in Cambridge Park, Waltham Forest, east London, shortly after 14:30 BST on 26 July.
She was nine-weeks pregnant and suffered a miscarriage a short time later, the Met Police said.
Officers have released an e-fit of the attacker. No arrests have been made.
The suspect is described as mixed race, about 30 years old and of stocky build with tattoos covering his left arm.
He was wearing dark blue shorts and a dark blue baseball cap and carrying a white bag.
He approached the woman on a white bike with no rear mud guard, before cycling off towards Wanstead tube station.
Det Insp James Pepperell said: "This is a particularly sad case that has had life-changing consequences for the victim.
"Needless to say this has caused much heartache and pain to the victim and her family."