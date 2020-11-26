Wembley park deaths: PCs could face charges over crime scene photos
- Published
Two Met Police officers who took photographs of a crime scene could face criminal charges.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an inquiry after the officers allegedly took selfies by the dead bodies of sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry.
It has now referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to decide if charges should be brought.
The sisters were found dead at Fryent Country Park in Wembley on 6 June.
The IOPC also opened a separate inquiry into six officers who received or viewed the photos.
Other investigations which stem from, but are not connected to, the original investigation continue, the IOPC said.
They include allegations that officers shared or utilised answers prior to a police exam, the use of discriminatory language and an allegation one officer took an inappropriate photograph at the scene of a sudden death and shared it.
A separate investigation into how the Met handled a number of calls from the family and friends of the sisters, who were concerned about their whereabouts, remains ongoing, the IOPC added.
Ms Smallman, 27, had been with friends celebrating Ms Henry's 46th birthday at Fryant Country Park on the evening of 5 June. The sisters' bodies were found next to each other at the park on 7 June.
On 22 June IOPC investigators arrested the two officers accused of taking the photos and later released them on bail under investigation.
In total 13 officers have been informed their conduct is under investigation for potential breaches of standards of professional behaviour.
The IOPC has made two recommendations to the Met including that the north-east command conform to the Code of Ethics and that the Met review whether management took responsibility to eliminate patterns of inappropriate behaviour.
The Met said it had taken immediate action following the IOPC's recommendations and continues to co-operate fully.
IOPC regional director for London Sal Naseem said: "Uppermost in our mind remain the family of Nicole and Bibaa, and we continue to provide them with regular updates."
Danyal Hussein, 18, of Blackheath, has been charged with two counts of murder and will go on trial in October 2021.