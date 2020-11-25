21 Savage: Rapper's brother stabbed to death in Lambeth
- Published
The brother of US rapper 21 Savage was the victim of a fatal stabbing in south London, police have confirmed.
Terrell Davis, 27, was found wounded in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
Mr Davis, a rapper who performed as TM1way, died at the scene. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Grammy-award winning 21 Savage paid tribute on Instagram, writing: "Can't believe somebody took you baby bro."
The rapper posted a picture of the pair as young boys - as well as a series of more recent images of Mr Davis.
Though based the US, 21 Savage - whose real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - was born in Newham, London.
He moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with his mother when he was seven years old.
Det Insp Chris Wood said: "We continue to follow a number of leads following this tragic loss of a young life.
"Terrell's family are distraught and we are providing them with support via specially trained officers as they begin to grieve for him."