Coronavirus: London New Year's Day parade to be static show
London's New Year's Day parade will go ahead in 2021 as invite-only static shows which will be streamed.
Instead of thousands of performers dancing through the streets on 1 January, "two iconic locations" will host the event, organisers have said.
Executive director Bob Bone said it is hoped the performances will "give London a lift" during the pandemic.
The parade, which launched in 1986, is thought to attract half a million spectators.
Organisers said they are in "advanced talks with Westminster City Council and other bodies to deliver static performances" that meet coronavirus restrictions.
They added the locations had yet to be revealed but hoped the shows would spread the message "that the spirit of London is as alive, well and welcoming as ever".
An audience will be in attendance by invitation and the shows will be streamed online.
"We felt it imperative that we didn't let the tradition lapse even for a year, but instead wanted to tell the world that London is buzzing once more," Mr Bone said.
The three-and-a-half hour event will be streamed from 12:00 GMT on the London New Year's Day parade website, as well as being broadcast across the US on American Public Television.