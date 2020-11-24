Soho police attack: Image of wanted man released
- Published
Police have released an image of a man wanted in connection to a "cowardly" attack on an officer who was hit in the neck with a glass bottle.
The officer was struck in the back of the neck as she arrested a man on Old Compton Street, Soho, shortly after pubs closed at 22:00 GMT on 4 November.
Police were patrolling the area as bars closed for the last time before a four-week lockdown began.
The Met Police said the officer was "thankfully not seriously harmed".
PC Jack Greaves said: "This was both a cowardly and dangerous action that could have had much more serious consequences for the officer.
"Police officers are just like you, we put ourselves in harm's way to protect you.
"No officer should have to face being assaulted at work."
The incident has been widely shared on social media, the force said.