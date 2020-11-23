Tamara Ecclestone burglary: Man 'not involved in £25m raid'
- Published
A man allegedly involved in a plot to raid the homes of celebrities including Tamara Ecclestone said he had no knowledge of conspiracy, a court heard.
Alexandru Stan, originally from Romania, denies being part of a conspiracy to burgle three west London homes in December last year.
Property worth £26m was stolen in the largest domestic burglary plot ever seen in the UK, the court heard.
Mr Stan, 49, said he had no idea that anything had been stolen.
Isleworth Crown Court heard Mr Stan, Maria Mester, 47, Sorin Marcovici, 53, and Emil Bogdan Savastru, 30, supported the alleged raiders by arranging transport and accommodation as well as helping to launder the proceeds.
The four defendants deny all charges.
The alleged burglars cannot be named for legal reasons.
The burglaries include a £25m raid at the Kensington home of Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard and television presenter Christine Lampard had about £60,000 in watches and jewellery stolen the previous week.
The alleged burglars also stole £1m worth of goods from the family home of late former Leicester City FC chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Mr Stan told police he had met up with a couple of the alleged burglars because he had been asked by a friend to help them find cars and accommodation, not because he was part of the burglary plot.
"I was not involved in any part. I love my life right now, I try to rebuild it, and I know a shortcut is not the right way," he said.
"When your [police] colleague said £30m [was stolen] I was like - what? I was ready to fall down.
"I didn't know what it's all about, I don't do anything wrong since I've been in England."
Mr Stan said the two men accused of raiding the Lampards' home arrived at his address covered in blood, allegedly caused when one of them cut themselves as they made an exit from the property.
The court heard they told Mr Stan they had gotten into a fight and needed clean clothes and a cab.
The trial continues.