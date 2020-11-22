Hackney shooting: Woman in life-threatening condition
- Published
A woman is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being shot in London.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Westgate Street, Hackney, at 20:52 GMT on Sunday.
The victim, thought to be in her 30s, was found with gunshot injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Her next of kin has been informed but there have been no arrests and a police cordon remains in place, the Met said.
Earlier on Sunday, a man in his 20s was stabbed to death in south London.
He was pronounced dead at Ramillies Close, Brixton Hill, just before 18:00.
Officers are trying to trace his next of kin and no arrests have been made, the Metropolitan Police said.
On Sunday afternoon a man was knifed to death in Kensal Green, north-west London.
A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the death and remains in police custody but no details about the victim have been released.