Kenley death: Murder investigation after Paul McCarroll stabbed
- Published
Related Topics
A murder investigation has been launched in Croydon, south London, after a 45-year-old man was found with fatal stab injuries on Friday evening.
Paul McCarroll was found inside a home in Oaks Road, Kenley, and pronounced dead at the scene, the Met said.
A 34-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London hospital for treatment to a minor injury.
He has since been taken into custody.
Met detectives said both men knew each other.
Mr McCarroll's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers, the Met said.
A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.