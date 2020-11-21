Milan Palace and Tudor Rose closed over Covid breaches
Two wedding venues in Southall, west London, have both been forced to shut for three months after "numerous breaches" of coronavirus rules, the Met Police has said.
The Milan Palace and Tudor Rose clubs had their licenses suspended following a hearing at Ealing Council on Monday.
The Met has also fined the Milan Palace £7,000 for three breaches and fined the Tudor Rose £1,000.
Ch Supt Pete Gardner described the clubs' actions as "brazen".
Last October, bodyworn footage from Met officers showed police breaking up a wedding reception at the Tudor Rose with more than 100 guests.
The Milan Palace had more than 60 people attending ceremonies on separate dates, the Met added.
Ch Supt Gardner said: "They deserve to have their license temporarily stripped for putting their community at risk.
"Likewise, their attempts to ignore the rules shows utter contempt for the thousands of legitimate businesses across London who have made excellent efforts to keep their business Covid secure.
"Repeated breaches will result in escalated enforcement, which could potentially see licenses being revoked."
At the Ealing Council licensing hearing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said that Tudor Rose's barrister David Dadds accepted the interpretation of the rules was "clearly wrong".
Speaking on behalf of Milan Palace, barrister Duncan Craig said the regulations this year had changed at "baffling" speed.