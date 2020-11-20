Coronavirus: Latest figures for London
There have been more than 1.23m confirmed cases of Coronavirus in England and more than 46,700 people have died, government figures show.
Since 5 November the whole of England has been in a nationwide lockdown.
Londoners must stay at home except for education, work, exercise, medical reasons, shopping for essentials, or to care for others.
Below is a table of local authority areas in London showing how many people have tested positive for Coronavirus in the week leading up to 14 November and whether the number is on the rise.
The chart below shows the changing rate of confirmed Coronavirus cases across London since the start of March.
A technical glitch meant 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October were originally left out of the UK daily case figures.
Over that same week the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in London jumped by 1,461 confirmed cases to more than 4,800.
The week before cases had increased by 1,488 confirmed cases.
Deaths of patients with Coronavirus in London have dropped drastically from a peak in early April.
For a more detailed look at coronavirus where you live, use the BBC's postcode checker: