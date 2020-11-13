BBC News

Croydon police shooting: Man arrested over Sgt Matt Ratana murder

image captionMatt Ratana moved to the UK in 1989 and joined the Met Police two years later

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a police officer who was shot dead at Croydon custody centre.

New Zealand-born Sgt Matt Ratana, 54, died after he was shot in the chest as a handcuffed suspect was being taken into custody on 25 September.

Louis De Zoysa, 23, also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The Met Police said he has since improved and was considered fit to be arrested on Friday.

Mr De Zoysa remains in hospital with "life-changing injuries" and detectives will consult with doctors and legal advisers before they begin interviewing him.

The Met Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, said of the arrest: "It's an important milestone and hopefully it brings some tiny comfort to Matt's partner Su, Matt's wider family and everyone who has been affected.

"The investigation is moving on into a dreadful, dreadful homicide."

