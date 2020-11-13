Wembley gang shooting: Men jailed for mistaken identity murder
Three men who killed a shop worker in a London park because they mistakenly believed he was a member of a rival gang have been jailed for life.
Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was gunned down in Monks Park, Wembley, on 7 July 2019.
Alhassan Jalloh, 22, and Karlos Gracia, 23, both of Stonebridge Park, and Rene Montaque, 35, from Edgware, were all previously found guilty of murder.
Montaque was sentenced to a minimum term of 30 years, Gracia to 26 years and Jalloh to 25 years and six months.
A fourth man, Taalib Rowe, 26, from Luton, was jailed for 17 years having been convicted of manslaughter.
The Old Bailey heard the four men had been looking for revenge for the killing of 32-year-old Craig Small two days earlier.
It emerged during the trial that Mr Mensah-Ababio, 26, bore a striking resemblance to a senior member of a rival gang.
Judge Anuja Dhir said the victim had been killed as he was sitting peacefully on a bench in a park having just finished work.
"It was an execution of a completely innocent, hard-working, intelligent, much-loved young man," she said.
Sentencing the four defendants, the judge said she was satisfied that Montaque was the person responsible for the shooting but added that "all of you were involved in it".