Edmonton police station car crash: Man charged
A man has been charged after a car crashed into a north London police station and part of the road outside the building was set on fire.
Edmonton Police Station was evacuated following the crash on Fore Street on Wednesday evening.
Adam Pawlowski, 45, of Goffs Lane, Cheshunt, has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage, the Met said.
He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.