Edmonton police station car crash: Man detained
- Published
A police station in north London has been evacuated after a car crashed into the building.
The crash happened shortly before 19:00 GMT in Edmonton and a man has been detained.
An eyewitness reported seeing a man pouring petrol over the car after the crash and setting it alight.
Footage, posted on social media, shows a vehicle partially embedded into the entrance of the building. The Met Police said the car was being examined.
Both the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade remain at the scene on Fore Street.
Police said they were not aware of any injuries.
Store manager Ogur Mazlum, 34, witnessed the moment the car crashed into the building.
His wife Serife Mazlum said: "He literally just walked out (of his shop) to just call me and see if everything's OK at home.
"Then he said I have to shut the phone quickly... that was when the car crashed into the front of the police station."
Mrs Mazlum said her husband, who speaks limited English, saw that the car had crashed through an exterior glass entrance to the police station and a man was trying to get through a second barrier.
"He was insisting on trying to get inside, but the glass door wouldn't break anymore so he couldn't get any closer," she added.
"Then he casually got out of the car with a tank of petrol. He poured it down from the car into the middle of the road and then he just set it on fire."
Video footage showed a man pouring a liquid onto a road and, while standing in front of a double-decker bus, lighting it on fire moments after the car crashed into the police station.
Witnesses can be heard shouting as a police car pulls up and officers run out to tackle the man at a bus stop metres away.
Another police officer appears to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on the road.