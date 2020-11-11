Robert Duff disappearance: Police search Highgate Pond
- Published
Police divers are searching a pond on Hampstead Heath for the body of a man who disappeared nearly eight years ago.
Robert Duff, who would now be 45, has not been seen since 12 January 2013, when he failed to attend his daughter's 18th birthday party.
Police now believe his remains might be in the No1 pond in Highgate, Camden, after new information came to light.
In May 2018 two men were arrested on suspicion of murder Mr Duff but were later released under investigation.
The Met has worked on the theory that Mr Duff was involved in a fight with two men on the day he vanished and was killed that evening.
That night several people saw him a flat in Bredgar Road, Archway, north London.
Det Insp Tom Williams said: "My team remains committed to finding Robert and providing the answers that his family are so desperately longing for.
"Following previous appeals, information was provided to my team that has led us to conduct a search of the No1 pond in Highgate.
"This work will continue over the coming weeks."