Seven Sisters: Man arrested over Tube station hammer attack

image captionTwo men required hospital treatment following the assault at Seven Sisters Station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were struck on the head with a hammer at a London Tube station.

The two men were taken to hospital, with one of them suffering a fractured skull, following the assault at Seven Sisters Station on 29 October.

Neither of them suffered life-changing injuries but police called it a "shocking and unprovoked attack".

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday and taken into custody.

