Covid: London anti-lockdown protest leads to 190 arrests
Police arrested 190 protesters during anti-lockdown demonstrations in central London.
Officers dispersed a large protest in Trafalgar Square at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday, with small pockets of protests continuing through the night.
One person could face a £10,000 fine over their role in the demonstrations, the Met said.
Scotland Yard said protesters had "put the health of London and our officers at risk".
The Met said one of the people arrested could be handed a £10,000 fine, which can be given to organisers of large gatherings.
The other 189 people are being investigated for breaching new Covid-19 regulations and could be issued with fixed penalty notices, the force added.
Officers urged demonstrators to disperse as they took to the streets near Trafalgar Square, warning those who had gathered that they were breaching Covid restrictions.
Protesters began to walk up the Strand at about 18:00, chanting "freedom" and "no more lockdown".
The Met's Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said the force would "not tolerate these dangerous breaches of the regulations".
He added: "Those who came out to protest last night put their health at risk and frustratingly, they put the health of London and our officers at risk, this is clearly unacceptable."
Police said "enforcement action" would be taken against any future protests during the nationwide lockdown.
New restrictions mean people should stay at home except for education, work, exercise, medical reasons, shopping for essentials, or to care for others.
Households are not allowed to mix with others indoors, or outdoors.