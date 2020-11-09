Foxes shot dead with crossbow in Greenwich
- Published
Two foxes have been shot dead with a crossbow in south-east London.
One of the animals was spotted in Kidbrooke, Greenwich, on Thursday and was taken for treatment to a charity in Kent where it sadly died.
The Met Police said another fox had previously been found dead in the same area and a third is also said to have been seen with an arrow in its body.
Conchi Gago, from the force's Wildlife Crime Unit, said the killings were "disturbing".
"It's absolutely shocking that two animals have died in such awful circumstances," she said.
"It is obvious that whoever did this did so deliberately and it is disturbing to think that someone would intend to injure and kill a wild animal."
The Met said a £2,000 reward was being offered by the Fox Project charity for information that leads to a conviction as it is against the law to kill or take any wild animals using a bow or crossbow.
The Fox Project founder Trevor Williams said: "Every year we treat more than 1,000 foxes at our specialist rescue centre but this is a truly shocking case.
"It's hard to understand that there is a small minority of people in society who are capable of such extreme cruelty to animals."