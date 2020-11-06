Thornton Heath: Man wanted after two Croydon schoolgirls stabbed
- Published
A man is being hunted after two 15-year-old girls were stabbed while on their way to school in Croydon, south London, the Met Police has said.
One girl was approached on Wednesday at 08:50 GMT by a stranger on Moffat Road and stabbed in her arm.
Then on Friday the second victim was stabbed in the leg less than a mile away on St Paul's Road at 08:23 GMT.
Det Insp David Adams said he was confident the stabbings are linked and "are almost identical in nature".
The Met said the two victims both go to separate schools and at this stage it is not thought they are known to each other.
Both teenagers were taken to hospital and are in a non-life threatening condition.
An image of a man captured by a witness close to the second stabbing has been released by the Met Police.
"We are doing everything they can to identify and apprehend this suspect and enhanced patrols are being conducted in the area at the start and end of the school day," Det Insp Adams said.
"Please do contact police or speak with officers on patrol if you have concerns or information."