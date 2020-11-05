Million Mask March: Four arrested in London protests
Police have arrested at least four protesters during anti-lockdown demonstrations in central London.
A large police presence remains in place near Trafalgar Square where the protest was dispersed shortly after 19:00 GMT.
Smaller groups of protesters remain on Oxford Street and along the Strand.
The Met Police said: "This gathering is unlawful and is putting others at risk. We are directing those there to go home."
It added: "Failure to do so will result in enforcement action."
The police service tweeted: "We remain in a national health crisis and new heightened restrictions have been brought in to limit the spread of coronavirus.
"This action is being taken to keep everyone safe."
On the scene police have told protesters to return home.
A number of demonstrators were heard chanting "freedom" and "take our country back".