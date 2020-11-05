BBC News

Million Mask March: Four arrested in London protests

image copyrightPA Media
image captionAt least four protesters were arrested during the anti-lockdown protest

Police have arrested at least four protesters during anti-lockdown demonstrations in central London.

A large police presence remains in place near Trafalgar Square where the protest was dispersed shortly after 19:00 GMT.

Smaller groups of protesters remain on Oxford Street and along the Strand.

The Met Police said: "This gathering is unlawful and is putting others at risk. We are directing those there to go home."

It added: "Failure to do so will result in enforcement action."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionSome protesters wore Guy Fawkes masks as part of the anti-government Million Mask March held annually on 5 November
image copyrightPA Media
image captionProtesters have been told to head home or face arrest

The police service tweeted: "We remain in a national health crisis and new heightened restrictions have been brought in to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"This action is being taken to keep everyone safe."

On the scene police have told protesters to return home.

A number of demonstrators were heard chanting "freedom" and "take our country back".

