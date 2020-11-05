Croydon tram crash: Inquest postponed until Spring 2021
- Published
An inquest into the Croydon Tram Crash that killed seven people has been delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A 12-week hearing into the derailment, which also left 61 people injured, had been due to start on 19 October.
But, due to London being upgraded into the former tier two Covid-19 restrictions the inquest was postponed until further notice.
It will now begin in spring 2021, South London Coroner's Court said.
The tram came off the tracks near Sandilands tram stop in November 2016 and an initial investigation found it was travelling at almost four times the line's speed limit.
The jury inquest was due to hear arguments insisting human error and transport system failings were to blame.
Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Logan, 52, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, and Robert Huxley, 63, all from New Addington, and Mark Smith, 35, and Donald Collett, 62, both from Croydon, were all killed in the crash.
Coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe said she hoped the hearing could proceed in spring if the pandemic situation had improved.
Ben Posford, representing five of the seven families, said the relatives were "frustrated and upset" by the latest postponement.
He added: "Coming so near to the fourth anniversary of the tragedy on 9 November makes it even harder to bear. "