Man charged with raping and kidnapping teenage girl
- Published
A man has been charged with kidnapping and raping a teenage girl in south-west London.
Police were called to North Place in Colliers Wood shortly after 07:00 GMT on Tuesday over reports of an alleged attack.
Kadian Nelson, of the Mitcham area, has been charged with rape and kidnap, the Met Police said.
The 26-year-old is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.
Scotland Yard added that the girl and her family "continue to be supported by specialist officers".