Man charged with raping and kidnapping teenage girl

image captionPolice had been called to North Place in Colliers Wood on Tuesday morning

A man has been charged with kidnapping and raping a teenage girl in south-west London.

Police were called to North Place in Colliers Wood shortly after 07:00 GMT on Tuesday over reports of an alleged attack.

Kadian Nelson, of the Mitcham area, has been charged with rape and kidnap, the Met Police said.

The 26-year-old is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.

Scotland Yard added that the girl and her family "continue to be supported by specialist officers".

