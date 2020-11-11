Nóra Quoirin death: Mother heard voices in chalet, inquest told
The mother of a British girl found dead in a Malaysian jungle heard voices inside their family chalet the night her daughter went missing, an inquest heard.
Nóra Quoirin, from London, was reported missing on 4 August 2019. Her body was discovered nine days later.
Meabh Quoirin, who believes her daughter was abducted, said she heard "moving voices" inside the chalet.
She was not concerned as she "was not fully conscious", she told the court.
Nóra's family, from Balham, were staying in Sora House in Dusun eco-resort near Seremban, about 40 miles (65km) south of Kuala Lumpur, when they reported Nóra missing, the day after they had arrived.
The 15-year-old, who was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, was eventually found by a group of civilian volunteers in a palm-oil plantation less than two miles from the holiday home.
Mrs Quoirin told the court in Seremban, Malaysia, she recounted hearing "muffled sounds" at the front of the resort and that it sounded like young people having a party.
She said she fell into a deep sleep after that and did not leave the bed at any point in the night "to avoid waking up and exacerbating her jet-lag".
Mrs Quoirin added she distinctly remembered being aware of muffled sounds in the chalet at another point saying that they "felt very close".
She was not concerned by the voices as she was not fully conscious, she explained to the court.
At 07:30, Nóra's father Sebastien went to the mezzanine level of the chalet where Nora had been sharing a double bed with her 12-year-old sister Innes.
It was then that they discovered their daughter was missing, Mrs Quoirin said.
The inquest continues.