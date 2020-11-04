Ilford murder investigation: Man shot in head in east London
A man who was shot in the head in east London on Sunday night has been named by the Met Police as 30-year-old Jason Diallo.
The victim had been found on Balfour Road in Ilford just before 22:15 GMT with wounds to his head.
His family described him as a "gentle and loving" husband who was a father to two children
Detectives said Mr Diallo was shot from someone inside a car who then fled the scene.
In a statement paying tribute to Mr Diallo his family said: "We cannot describe how sorely Jason will be missed by all of his family and everyone who knew and loved him."
The Met has warned that extra police patrols will continue throughout the Redbridge area to "focus on those involved in violent crime".
In an appeal for information and dashcam footage, Det Ch Insp Perry Benton said: "Jason was attacked by the occupants of a car who shot him and left him dying in the street.
"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed any part of this incident to get in touch.
"I would also ask local residents who have CCTV or Ring doorbells to see if they have footage that could help us.
"My message to members of the local community is to come forward and tell my officers anything that could progress this investigation - Jason's family deserve to know what happened and see those responsible held to account."
A BBC analysis of homicides in London for the first 11 months of this year show that 14 have been shootings.
Last month London reached the total of 100 homicides for the sixth consecutive year.